TODAY |

New Zealand's first floating solar array announced for Auckland sewage pond

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Auckland

New Zealand's largest solar array will be built on top of a sewage treatment pond on Auckland's North Shore.

Auckland's electricity and water utility companies - Vector and Watercare, respectively - said the panels will be installed on the Rosedale facility near the Northern Motorway.

Vector Group CEO Simon Mackenzie and Watercare Chief Executive Raveen Jaduram said the system could generate enough power over a year to run the equivalent of 200 average New Zealand homes for a year.

Mr Jaduram called it "is a fantastic example of how utilities can work together for the benefit of their communities".

The project is the first floating solar array confirmed for deployment in New Zealand, and the first megawatt-scale system as well.

It will involve about 3000 floating pontoons and more than 2700 solar panels.

The project is due to be installed by the first quarter of 2020.

An artist's impression of the megawatt solar panel to be installed floating on top of the Rosedale water treatment plant in Auckland. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning
2
Unsympathetic Jacinda Ardern says Kiwi jihadist should have heeded 'utterly clear' warnings
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
5
Shaun Johnson admits move to Sharks hasn't gone as 'smooth as what I'd hoped'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Measles alert after person flies between Auckland and Sydney with disease
02:58

Final prisoner who escaped police custody in Levin recaptured

Hawke's Bay school hit by aggressive gastro bug

DHB psychologists start month-long partial strike over declining workforce, pay