New Zealand's first female High Commissioner to South Africa appointed

New Zealand's new High Commissioner to South Africa will be the first woman to take up the job.

Diplomat Sarah Lee has been appointed to the position, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced today.

In a statement, Mr Peters called South Africa and New Zealand's relationship "one of our deepest and most diverse on the African continent".

"[It] is underpinned by personal links, Commonwealth and sporting ties.

"New Zealand and South Africa also collaborate successfully in a wide range of areas that include agriculture, fisheries, science and technology, education, film, Antarctic and Southern Ocean issues, and disarmament."

He said Ms Lee will be the first female Head of Mission representing New Zealand in Africa.

Ms Lee has previously served at the New Zealand High Commission in London and is currently the Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in Wellington.