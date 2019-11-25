TODAY |

New Zealand's first female High Commissioner to South Africa appointed

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Africa

New Zealand's new High Commissioner to South Africa will be the first woman to take up the job.

Diplomat Sarah Lee has been appointed to the position, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced today.

In a statement, Mr Peters called South Africa and New Zealand's relationship "one of our deepest and most diverse on the African continent".

"[It] is underpinned by personal links, Commonwealth and sporting ties.

"New Zealand and South Africa also collaborate successfully in a wide range of areas that include agriculture, fisheries, science and technology, education, film, Antarctic and Southern Ocean issues, and disarmament."

He said Ms Lee will be the first female Head of Mission representing New Zealand in Africa.

Ms Lee has previously served at the New Zealand High Commission in London and is currently the Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in Wellington.

She replaces Mike Burrell in the position.

Sarah Lee. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade / Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Africa
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Queensland mum remanded in custody after young daughters found dead in hot car
2
Watch: Mitchell Santner goes horizontal to take stunning catch as NZ chase win over England
3
Watch: Dramatic footage emerges of police rescuing children from Tauranga hostage incident
4
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
5
Wagner takes five as Black Caps wrap up innings victory over England
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:48

Cook Island women showcase their traditional dresses on South Auckland catwalk

SH1 northbound closed after car flips, hurting two

Grounded boat safely removed after spilling diesel near Kaikōura

Farm animals suffering in 'unacceptable' muddy, confined spaces, taskforce says