New Zealand's first 24/7 Kmart store set to open next month in Auckland

Kmart is set to open its first 24/7 store at Auckland's Sylvia Park.

The popular discount department store is set to open its doors to shoppers on August 15. The store, located on the southern end of the sprawling Mt Wellington mall, will take over from Countdown supermarket, the New Zealand Herald reports.

The store, spanning 5000 square metres, could be the "first" of more 24/7 stores in the country.

"For us, it's about offering better support to New Zealand families who are busy balancing work, family and leisure commitments; and more convenience for shift workers and people working non-traditional business hours," Kmart New Zealand country manager Jason Picard said.

Sylvia Park is home to more than 200 retailers, including international brands H&M and Zara.