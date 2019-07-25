TODAY |

New Zealand's first 24/7 Kmart store set to open next month in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
Auckland

Kmart is set to open its first 24/7 store at Auckland's Sylvia Park.

The popular discount department store is set to open its doors to shoppers on August 15. The store, located on the southern end of the sprawling Mt Wellington mall, will take over from Countdown supermarket, the New Zealand Herald reports.

The store, spanning 5000 square metres, could be the "first" of more 24/7 stores in the country.

"For us, it's about offering better support to New Zealand families who are busy balancing work, family and leisure commitments; and more convenience for shift workers and people working non-traditional business hours," Kmart New Zealand country manager Jason Picard said.

Sylvia Park is home to more than 200 retailers, including international brands H&M and Zara.

Kmart has 530 stores spanning across New Zealand and Australia, with more stores to open across the country later this year.

the car park and entrance to the 24-hour store in Burwood, Melbourne. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Business
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is at a standstill after the serious crash.
Video shows allegedly stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
2
Bindi Irwin gets engaged
Wildlife campaigner Bindi Irwin gets engaged on her 21st birthday
3
SOUL’s Pania Newton discussed the contentious land dispute on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Ihumātao protests a long time coming after Government, Auckland Council failed to act - activist
4
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
5
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes lower North Island
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:06
Five people remain in hospital, two with critical injuries, as investigators pour over the scene at Marble Court for clues.

Christchurch gas explosion prompts surge in calls to gasfitters

Police concerned for man missing from Bay of Plenty since Tuesday
00:33
Residents complain that raucous parties are often held at the park where a man died early this morning.

Two men charged with murder of 21-year-old in South Auckland

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes lower North Island