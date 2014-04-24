 

New Zealand's financial system in good shape, but risks remain - RBNZ

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

The Reserve Bank is warning that not enough houses are being built to meet rapid population growth, and says resurgence in house prices would be of concerning.

The Governor of the Reserve Bank, Graeme Wheeler

The warning comes in its six monthly report card on the health of the country's financial system.

Overall it says the financial system is in sound shape, but that risks remain.

The Reserve Bank Governor Graeme Wheeler says house price growth has slowed in the past eight months, in response to tighter loan to value ratio restrictions, and a more general tightening in credit.

However, he says while building activity has continued to increase, the rate of house building remains insufficient to meet rapid population growth and the existing housing shortage.

He says house prices remain elevated relative to income and rents and any resurgence would be of concern.

Mr Wheeler says the Reserve Bank will soon release a consultation document proposing the addition of a Debt to Income tool for its macro-prudential toolkit.

The government has not yet said if it will give the go ahead for such a tool and wants more information before doing so.

In today's Financial Stability report, Mr Wheeler says the outlook for the global economy has been improving however global political and policy uncertainty remains elevated and debt burdens are high in a number of countries.

He says a sharp reversal in risk sentiment could lead to higher funding costs for New Zealand banks and an increase in domestic borrowing costs.

He says New Zealand's banks are vulnerable to these risks because of their increasing reliance on offshore funding for credit growth.

Meanwhile, Mr Wheeler says dairy prices have recovered in the past 12 and majority of dairy are likely to be have returned to profitability in the 2016/17 season.

However, he notes parts of the dairy sector are carrying excessive debt burdens and remain vulnerable to a fall in income or an increase in costs.

He says banks should continue to closely monitor and maintain full provisioning against lending to high risk farms.

Corin Dann

