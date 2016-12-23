New Zealand's economy outgrew many of its OECD rivals in 2016

New Zealand has had a good year economically, beginning on a high note with the signing of final proposal of the Trans Pacific Partnership in February.

However, the start of the year was also a bad time for our primary trade - dairy - with prices in the doldrums.

That slump eventually gave way, and prices rebounded bringing some much-needed relief to the rural community.

In other sectors, a construction boom, continued record migration and tourism growth all contributed.

Average house prices hit $1 million in both Auckland and Queenstown, with other cities like Wellington threatening to soon follow suit.

At the Reserve Bank, persistently low inflation meant it had to lower the official cash rate three times this year.