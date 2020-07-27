New Zealand's Covid-19 case number update expected via statement at around 1pm

The Ministry of Health is expected to provide an update on New Zealand’s Covid-19 numbers around 1pm in a statement.
Source: istock.com
This page will be updated as soon as the numbers come to hand.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported no new cases marking 98 days since the last case was found locally from an unknown source.
No one is receiving hospital-level care for the virus in New Zealand.
The total number of active cases in New Zealand as of yesterday remains at 23, all of which are in managed isolation.