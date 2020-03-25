TODAY |

New Zealand's Chief Human Rights Commissioner diagnosed with coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Paul Hunt, New Zealand's Chief Human Rights Commissioner, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus after travelling to Europe.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt. Source: Supplied

Mr Hunt has been in London for a business trip and returned to Wellington on Sunday, March 15.

After experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, he was tested last Friday. His positive test result came through on Sunday, the Humans Rights Commission confirmed today.

Mr Hunt had gone into self-isolation upon his return and says he's "studiously follow[ing] the advice of the health professionals."

“I report on my health-status because there is nothing to hide. There is no stigma. I work from home. I feel solidarity with past, present and future patients."

The new cases announced this afternoon brings the nation’s total to 205. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Hunt is recovering at home in Wellington, the Human Rights Commission says.

There have been 205 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in New Zealand to date.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
