New Zealand's bread shortage over after striking workers reach settlement

A nationwide bread shortage is over after striking workers reached a settlement with George Weston Foods - the maker of Tip Tip branded bread products.

FIRST Union members have lifted strike action after the company agreed to a gradual introduction of a living wage and penal rates for staff required to work overtime.

A union advocate, Anita Rosentreter, said many members have been working between 50 to 55 hours per week, which was paid at ordinary rates.

Workers will receive full back-pay dating back to the beginning of September.

The head of the baking division at George Weston Foods said a full supply is back in store today.

