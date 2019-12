Boxing Day shoppers spent just shy of $150 million this year.

Boxing Day spending was up by almost 4 per cent on last year, but figures from Eftpos provider Paymark show it was dwarfed by the $253 million blown on Black Friday.

While the figure for online sales hasn't yet been tallied, retail New Zealand predicts it'll be a record high, with online shopping growing eight times faster than in-store shopping over the last year.

