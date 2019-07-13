TODAY |

New Zealand's biggest fishing competition reels in the winners

Giant snapper, king fish, kahawai and gurnard are being caught off the beach in the Far North as New Zealand's biggest Torpedo fishing competition enters its last day.

It’s the heaviest fish that wins but there'll be four winners across four different species categories.

The winner of the snapper category is likely to be around the eight kilo mark.

The event runs over three days at beaches on the Karikari Peninsula at Ninety Mile Beach.

Contenders came out in their droves, bringing their couches, food and lines in order to snap the big one.

Fifty-nine teams gathered from across the country, both ladies and men proving the Far North is still the best place to catch a meal.

Watch the full story in the video above.


Source: 1 NEWS
SH 12 in Kaihohe closed after car crash leaves one person critical, one serious