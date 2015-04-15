 

Is this New Zealand's biggest baby? Wellington newborn weighs in at 7.39kg

A newborn baby was welcomed into the world in Wellington on Monday night weighing a whopping 7.39kg, which is understood to be a New Zealand record.

A baby holds a parent's hand.

Source: iStock

Capital and Coast DHB confirmed today that a baby was born Wellington Hospital Monday weighing 16 pounds four ounces or 7.39kg. 

That means the newborn weighs more than double the average birth weight of a baby in New Zealand, which was 3.41kg according to the Ministry of Health.

The baby boy was reportedly so big his Lower Hutt mother had trouble bending over, meaning it took three hours for doctors to administer an epidural before he was born by a Caesarean section, Fairfax reports.

The parents told Fairfax he was happy and healthy and measured in at 57cm long.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records the heaviest baby ever recorded was born in Canada in 1879 weighing 10.4kg. The baby's mother, Anna Bates, had giantism.

In 2015 a baby boy was born in Waikato Hospital weighing 6.85kg, but before that the record was held by a baby girl born in 2005 weighing 6.63kg.

Wellington

Health

