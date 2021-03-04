New Zealand's best hot cross bun baker crowned for 2021

New Zealand’s best hot cross bun baker has been crowned for 2021.

The award, judged by Baking New Zealand, came down to a top three.

In third place was Timaru’s U-bake, in second place was the Sydenham Bakery in Christchurch.

First place went to Marcus Braun and Shane Hancox of Artisan Café — which is part of Rangiora Bakery on the high street — for the second year running.

Seven Sharp asked Braun what his secret for success is.

“I can't really tell you what's in here because it’s secret. But we've got a whole lot of different dried fruits macerated orange juice and zests and spices.

“Shane's idea this year was to put in a bit of bun glaze with the fruit to help bring out some flavours.”