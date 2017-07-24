New Zealanders want to engage with the Government online - study

New Zealanders would prefer to engage with government online or through mobile phone apps, new research has shown.

Source: 1 NEWS

A study from Unisys Corporation reveals New Zealand citizens would prefer to engage with government agencies and departments through online channels when completing tax returns, renewing passports and their driver's licence, obtaining building permits or applying for social assistance.

This has rapidly evolved since the previous survey in 2016, with the majority now preferring these online services rather than by phone or in person.

The study also found high support for a single mobile app to access multiple government services, and that the majority of New Zealanders assume government agencies already share data between each other.

The study, also conducted in Australia, Malaysia, The Philippines and Singapore, surveyed 1000 adults and follows the Joined Up Government Survey conducted in 2016.

The majority of New Zealanders surveyed (64 per cent) wanted to access services online, up from 39 per cent in 2016.

Of the countries surveyed, New Zealand and Singapore recorded the highest preference to use online services, and New Zealand recorded the third highest preference to use mobile apps.

"These findings highlight the need for government to better understand how citizens want to interact with them and to accelerate the digital transformation of government services," said Mark Forman, global head, Unisys Public Sector.