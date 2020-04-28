TODAY |

New Zealanders wake up to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 conditions

New Zealanders are today waking up to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown, more than four weeks after Level 4 restrictions began.

The country will stay in Level 3 for at least two weeks, with the possibility of further easing of restrictions from that point.

Lockdown restrictions were put in place by the Government in March to try and stop the spread of Covid-19 and prevent as many deaths as possible amid the global pandemic.

Around 400,000 people around the country will return to work with some students going back to school tomorrow.

Restaurants and cafes are also open for contactless trading and delivery, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is urging the nation this isn't the time to ease up on adhering to official measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The construction industry is also getting back underway this morning with thousands of workers heading back to sites around the country today. 

New Zealand's death toll sits at 19, and 1469 people have contracted Covid-19 across the country, the majority from the 16 significant clusters of the coronavirus.

