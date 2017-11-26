 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealanders value emergency alert system

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand's new emergency mobile alert system has been well received by Kiwis when it was tested last November.

The alert should reach a third of the 5.8 million cellphones in New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

An independent survey, commissioned by the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management (MCDEM), found that 34 per cent of Kiwis received the alert on their phone and 49 per cent either received the alert or were near someone who did.

The survey found that overall 72 per cent of mobile users believe the system will be an effective way of alerting people in an emergency.

MCDEM director Sarah Stuart-Black says they predicted that around a third of Kiwis would receive the first test message - and that proved to be spot on.

"That number increases to around half of Kiwis when you include people who were near somebody who received an alert," she said.

"It's also clear that Kiwis really value having this new channel to help keep them and their loved ones safe, with nearly three in four people expressing confidence in the alert system."

The next challenge is to improve the system's performance at the receiving end by addressing issues with various mobile phone models.

"The nationwide test was valuable in highlighting variability in how different models of mobile phones behaved - to address this we're working with providers to identify enhancements to software and default settings," she said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

01:17
2
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


3

One person dead after Christchurch crash

00:15
4
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

00:15
5
The Canterbury side thumped the Canes 22-0 in Brisbane on day one, with Nathan Vella scoring this beauty late in the second half.

Crusaders go end-to-end, score stunning team try against woeful Hurricanes at Global Tens

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 