TODAY |

New Zealanders strongly support legal abortion, new study finds

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Social Issues
Health

New Zealaders strongly support legal abortion, especially if a woman's life is in danger, according to a new study from the University of Auckland.

The findings, recently published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, found that of the more than 19,000 people surveyed, 89.3 per cent expressed support for legal abortions for women whose lives were in danger, while 65.6 per cent said they agreed or strongly agreed with a woman's right to choose.

Currently, abortion is only legal under specific circumstances, including pregnancy which poses a risk to life or health, including mental health.

The survey was carried out using the New Zealand Attitudes and Values Study (NZAVS), a 20-year nationwide study which surveys New Zealanders on a wide range of social, cultural and health issues over time.

It also examined whether attitudes towards abortion differed across demographic groups, including older people, people of Māori or Asian descent and those from economically deprived areas. It found that there was little difference across the demographics.

However, a comparison between different groups found support for legal abortion, regardless of reason, was weaker among men, older people, those who identified as religious and people from economically deprived areas.

People with a higher number of children and people of Asian descent - relative to NZ Europeans - also expressed less support for legal abortion, regardless of the reason.

Māori showed relatively high levels of support for legal abortion regardless of circumstance, and there was no difference in levels of support between people of Pacific descent and those identifying as European/Pākehā.

PhD researcher Yanshu Huang said previous research on attitudes to abortion showed unexplained differences between studies, which may be because differences in attitude can be influenced by what demographic group people belong to or identify with.

"We included key demographic data such as whether someone identifies as religious or belongs to a particular age or ethnic group, as these factors can potentially influence people's attitudes to abortion," Ms Huang said.

But all three of National's leadership contenders oppose change.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Social Issues
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Folau says the legal battle over his religious beliefs has already cost him over $100,000.
Israel Folau appeals for donations to battle Rugby Australia's 'army of lawyers', says saga has cost him and wife Maria $100k already
2
She describes the news as “so surreal”.
Sixteen-year-old Kiwi singer gets offer to be opening act for US country music star Blake Shelton
3
Harry Tam has been helping gangs resolve their differences by peaceful means.
Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner
4
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
5
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:56
They could be forced to fork out more for insurance if new rules proposed by the Government are passed.

NZ's offshore oil and gas operators could be slapped with big insurance rate hikes
03:12
The 33-year-old announced earlier in the week that we will no longer box after discovering he had a brain cyst.

Manu Vatuvei says dancing 'made me express how I felt' after brain cyst ended his boxing career
03:55
Energy expert Christian Hoerning has this hot advice.

Will leaving your heating on save you money this winter?
01:41
Rebuild activity has dropped from a post-quake peak.

'Baby Come Back' - Christchurch sings out for Kiwis to return as economic slowdown bites