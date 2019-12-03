New Zealanders more likely to vote against legalising cannabis in next year's referendum - 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

New Zealanders are more likely to vote against cannabis legalisation at next election’s referendum, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

However, the results are close, with support for legalisation rising since June’s poll result.

Legalise cannabis 43%

Remain illegal 49%

Will not vote 1%

Don’t know / refused 6%

The public has a chance to vote on whether cannabis should be legalised in a referendum alongside the 2020 general election.

The groups of people more likely than average to vote for legalisation were Green and Labour Party supporters, men aged 18-54, Māori and women aged 18-34.

Those more likely to want cannabis to remain illegal were people aged over 55, National supporters and New Zealand Europeans.

The last 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll on cannabis legalisation in June 2019 saw 52 per cent of people against, 39 per cent for legalisation and eight per cent did not know, as well as one per cent who said they would not vote.

In the October 2018 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, the results were slightly more in favour of legalisation than against, with nearly half wanting the drug to be legal.

Forty-six per cent of Kiwis were in favour of legalisation and 41 per cent were against, 12 per cent were undecided.

In the July 2017 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, 47 per cent were in favour of cannabis legalisation, 41 per cent were opposed and 12 per cent did not know.

Between November 23-27, 1006 eligible voters were polled by landline (504) and mobile phone (502). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level.