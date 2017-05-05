 

'New Zealanders will join me in thanking His Royal Highness' - Bill English praises Prince Philip for life of public service

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh after the Royal Family announced yesterday that Prince Philip will no longer carry out public engagements from later this year.

In a statement issued last night about Prince Philip, who will turn 96 next month, the Royal Family said the Queen's husband would attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen. He will then stop attending the engagements.

A life of service has had an impact of the prince, who's stepping down from public engagements.
Today Bill English thanked the Duke for his public service and has reflected on his "tremendous career".

Bill English says 'he can understand the families being upset' over the video taken by a robot.

"He has dedicated his working life to supporting Her Majesty, and making a remarkable contribution to hundreds of military, charitable and philanthropic organisations throughout the Commonwealth,” Mr English said in a statement this morning. 

"We've been honoured to have hosted the Duke in New Zealand on 14 occasions dating back to 1953.

"His connection with New Zealand was celebrated in 2012 when he was made an Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand.

"I am sure that the Duke of Edinburgh will continue to be an enormous support to Her Majesty in the years to come, and that New Zealanders will join me in thanking His Royal Highness for his unwavering service and dedication."
 

'The man has done his time' – Emma Keeling gives her thoughts on Prince Philip’s decision to step down from public life 1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent covered the historic announcement from London.

'The man has done his time' – Emma Keeling gives her thoughts on Prince Philip's withdrawl from public life
The Duke of Edinburgh is standing down from a long career in public life.

Prince Philip: A look back at his contributions to charities and some of his famous gaffes
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

