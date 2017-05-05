'New Zealanders will join me in thanking His Royal Highness' - Bill English praises Prince Philip for life of public service

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh after the Royal Family announced yesterday that Prince Philip will no longer carry out public engagements from later this year.

In a statement issued last night about Prince Philip, who will turn 96 next month, the Royal Family said the Queen's husband would attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen. He will then stop attending the engagements.

Today Bill English thanked the Duke for his public service and has reflected on his "tremendous career".

Source: 1 NEWS

"He has dedicated his working life to supporting Her Majesty, and making a remarkable contribution to hundreds of military, charitable and philanthropic organisations throughout the Commonwealth,” Mr English said in a statement this morning.