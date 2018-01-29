 

New Zealanders in favour for govt funding for Surf Lifesaving NZ

New Zealanders are wanting Surf Lifesaving to get government funding as traditional sources of funding for the 105-year-old organisation dry up. 

The organisation receives no direct funding from the government.
Source: Breakfast

The CEO of Surf Lifesaving New Zealand Paul Dalton, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast said it has been a charity for the length of its operation, but a declining number of pokie machines and increasing insurance is making things hard.

"The last few years have been tricky, money from gaming, community groups and those sorts of things have been a challenge," Mr Dalton said.

"We're obviously not alone in that problem because a lot of other community groups are struggling with that too."

Facebook users took to TVNZ1's Breakfast poll and over 1,600 people voted in favour for surf lifeguards to get government funding.

Only 16 voted no.  

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast that she and Charities Minister Peeni Henare welcomes a conversation with Surf Lifesaving on the issue of funding.

