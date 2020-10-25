New Zealanders head out in droves amid record Labour Weekend temperatures

The warmer weather has seen New Zealanders head out in droves this Labour Weekend, with parts of the country getting close to record temperatures.



Your playlist will load after this ad

From tramping on Stewart Island to water skiing at West Coast’s Lake Kaniere or surfing behind a six-foot launch in the Hauraki Gulf, Kiwis across the country are embracing well-timed warm weather this long weekend.



Plant Barn Orakei, in Auckland, is feeling the rush of the summer gardening season.



“Really busy, we predicted it would be a strong one and it's come to pass,” staff member Alasdair Hunt said.



In the backyard or at the beach, the weather came to the party, particularly for those in the South Island.



Kaikoura reached 29 degrees today, while Christchurch trailed close behind at 28 degrees.

Further south, Dunedin City hit 29 degrees, just shy of an October record.

“When we have temperatures in the mid to high 20s, it’s quite unusual in October,” MetService meteorologist Leigh Matheson said.

“It only occurs about once or twice for one or two days in October every year, so it's a treat to have it in Labour Weekend.”



It will be short-lived, however, with strong wind and heavy rain warnings on the way.

The Canterbury High Country is forecast to see 120km gusts.

“They're gusty nor’westers so if you've had a fire in the last couple of weeks, we'd really like you to check that out and make sure that it is out,” Canterbury area commander Dave Berry said.