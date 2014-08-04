New Zealanders go to the polls in General Election

New Zealanders go to the polls today in the General Election to determine the membership of the 52nd New Zealand Parliament.

Source: 1 NEWS

Polling places are open from 9am to 7pm.

MetService forecasts showers or rain for at least part of the day for voters in many parts of the country.

The Electoral Commission will release preliminary election results progressively from 7pm.

The commission aims to release all advance vote results buy 8.30pm, with results from half of voting places expected to be declared by 10pm and results from all booths expected to be known by 11.30pm.