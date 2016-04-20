New Zealanders break data record over Christmas period on Vodafone network

Vodafone users across the country have notched up another record for data usage across the company's networks.

Facebook app on smartphone (File picture). Source: istock.com

New Zealand Vodafone users consumed 411 Tera Bytes of data on Christmas Day and Boxing day, compared to 238 Tera Bytes of data across the country during this time last year, a 73 percent increase.

The amount of data used was equivalent to New Zealanders streaming 182, 666 hours of video in just two days.

Data traffic hit peak level use between 09.00pm and 10.00pm on both Christmas and Boxing Day.

4G data volume also increased by a huge 125.4 percent year on year.

Vodafone Technology Director Tony Baird said the new figures show why it's important to invest in data technology in holiday hotspots.