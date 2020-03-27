New Zealanders asked to be vigilant as several coronavirus-related scams emerge

Kiwis are being urged to be vigilant and report suspicious activity as several coronavirus-related scams emerge.

As more New Zealanders step up to help in their communities and offer support to the most vulnerable, there are fears some may be taking advantage of people's generosity.

As we enter our second day in lockdown, police in the Southland District have had multiple reports of people from their community posing as Red Cross collectors.

There have been multiple reports in Gore and throughout the Southland District.

However, both the police and Red Cross have warned this is not happening.

The Red Cross, nor any other money-collecting charity, can carry this out while New Zealand is in a state of emergency and in a nationwide lockdown.

Red Cross told 1 NEWS they are willing to help the New Zealand isn't changing despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the organisation's disaster relief volunteers are helping out essential service workers throughout the country, and their Meals on Wheels service is still operating.

However, the Red Cross was clear that any face-to-face fundraising efforts was not happening at this stage.

In Waikato, police have also received multiple reports of a pre-recorded voicemail phone scam which claims people have tested positive for the coronavirus and asks them to provide credit card details in exchange for medication.