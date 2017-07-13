 

'New Zealanders aren't stupid' - Judith Collins fires warning shots after UK firm accused of avoiding tax in NZ

Revenue Minister Judith Collins has fired a warning shot at UK-based company RB which the charity Oxfam says may not be paying its fair share of tax in New Zealand.

Oxfam says RB which produces Dettol and Durex may not be paying its fair share of tax.
RB produces popular household items including products like Dettol, Durex, Harpic and Nurofen, familiar household brands sold in over 200 countries.

In a major new report, Oxfam says RB is making tax vanish by profit shifting. That's when firms make profits in one country and shift them across borders by exploiting mismatches in tax rules.

"There has been a significant tax loss for New Zealanders," said Rachael Le Mesurier, Oxfam NZ executive director.

New Zealanders aren't stupid. They know when they are being taken for a ride."
Revenue Minister Judith Collins

Oxfam says there has been a large tax loss for New Zealanders, adding up to $15 million, and as much as $355 million has been lost in tax worldwide.

In an email to Oxfam, senior vice president John Dixon said: "RB pays all the taxes required in all markets in which we operate. We are committed to ensuring that the group is compliant with all relevant tax laws and regulations."

The company says it backs a reform of international tax rules. New Zealand is one of 70 countries that have just signed a tax treaty.

"New Zealanders aren't stupid. They know when they are being taken for a ride and they don't like it. So I'd suggest if they are one of those companies they stop that behaviour," Ms Collins said.

Oxfam NZ executive director Rachael Le Mesurier says the charity believes the New Zealand Government can do quite a lot to encourage more multinationals to do more "and to make it clear what those multinationals are paying in tax right now". 

Labour's finance spokesperson Grant Robertson says the Government "can make the choice to crack down on these multinationals and make them pay their fair share". 

But because each country has to formally ratify the treaty, that crackdown is still some way off. 

But UK based RB strongly denies the charity’s claims that it’s avoiding tax.

Exclusive: Dettol, Durex manufacturer RB costing New Zealand $15 million through their tax practices, claims Oxfam

