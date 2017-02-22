 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi 'stuck in LA', pleads 'come and get me' in hilarious speech

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Filmmaker Taika Waititi accepted the title of 2017 New Zealander of the Year true to his comedic form in a speech beamed into the Auckland awards ceremony from Los Angeles.

The filmmaker was both humble and typically comedic in his acceptance speech from Los Angeles.
Source: New Zealander of the year Awards

Waititi was unable to receive the award in person due to work commitments in LA so his wife Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected it on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English. 

In a videoed acceptance speech, Waititi said he was sorry he couldn't be there "to celebrate with you guys" but he's "stuck in Los Angeles". 

"This is actually a cry for help, this video. I need you guys to come and get me, they won't let me out. You know they wanted me to say that they're treating me well. The meals are too big and everything's too loud here, the accents, it's horrible," he said.

He appealed to his fellow finalists, educator and researcher Professor Mere Berryman and the Salvation Army's Major Campbell Roberts, to rescue him.

"So come and get me,  please. Please come and get me, Mere, Campbell come and get me. Ok, well it sounds like you guys are too busy celebrating and partying tonight so I guess I'll just stick it out here."

Waititi began his speech saying he had just found out the news of his win. 

The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.
Source: New Zealander of the Year Awards

"Wow, amazing. Thank you so much. I couldn't be more proud. It's a privilege to receive this award and I accept it humbly and gratefully," he said.

"I'm also a New Zealander, so I'm slightly embarrassed. But I'm getting over it," he added. 

"I share this award with the other finalists, Mere Berryman and Major Campbell Roberts. Kia ora rā kōrua. You guys do amazing work and I'm proud to be included in this group with you guys, and also the other nominees. I think we're all striving to make New Zealand a better place through our work and through our love of our country."

Waititi said without his family and friends, "I wouldn't be on this path and I wouldn't be doing the things that I do. So yeah, again I share this with you guys and also with all of New Zealand the, greatest country on Earth".

His whanau also collected the Kiwibank kaitaka huaki cloak, Pouhine, on his behalf from last year's New Zealander of the Year, Richie McCaw.

Creative, courageous, audacious, subversive and downright funny, he's at the forefront of New Zealand filmmaking and the arts"
New Zealand of the Year Awards Chief Judge Cameron Bennett

New Zealand of the Year Awards Chief Judge, Cameron Bennett, said Taika Waititi is an exciting and inspiring example of who and what we are as Kiwis. 

"Creative, courageous, audacious, subversive and downright funny, he's at the forefront of New Zealand filmmaking and the arts," he said.

"His films represent the importance of whanau, of belonging and the challenges facing youth at the margins of society."

Waititi was nominated for an Academy Award for his 2004 short film Two Cars, One Night. 

His feature films Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople became the top grossing New Zealand films and his horror comedy film What We Do in the Shadows also received critical acclaim.

He is passionate about engaging youth in the arts as a positive outlet for creativity and campaigns to raise awareness of youth suicide rates and child poverty.

Category Winners

· University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year: Rez Gardi (Auckland Central) - for services to human rights.

· Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year: Sue Paterson ONZM (Wellington) - for services to the arts.

· Mitre 10 Community of the Year: Randwick Park (Manurewa, Auckland) - for contribution to the economic, social and environmental health of their community.

· Sanitarium Innovator of the Year: Dr. Ed Gane (Auckland Central) - for services to health.

· Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year: Hayden Smith (Titirangi, Auckland) - for services to conservation.

Related

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealand of the Year

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:57
1
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealand of the Year

05:19
2
An increase in house sales is forcing tenants out of long term accommodation and for many they have nowhere else to go.

Rotorua tenants living in squalid conditions have had enough

05:19
3

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords


4
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, right, stands at the entrance of Dar al-Fatwa building the headquarters of the Sunni Mufti, as she refused to enter with a head scarf on her head to meet with of Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Le Pen refused to go into a meeting with Lebanon's Grand mufti after his aides asked her to wear a head scarf. Le Pen said she met in the past with the Grand mufti of Egypt's Al-Azhar, one of the world's top Sunni clerics, without wearing a veil. Once she was told it is different here, Le Pen walked toward her car and left. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

End of the euro? French presidential candidate plots return of the franc

00:55
5
The Olympic bronze medallist was on fire at the make-shift pole-vaulting pit in Auckland’s Britomart for the Vertical Pursuit.

Watch: Ecstatic Eliza McCartney brings Olympic form to Auckland CBD with soaring pole-vaulting skills


01:49
The filmmaker was both humble and typically comedic in his acceptance speech from Los Angeles.

New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi 'stuck in LA', pleads 'come and get me' in hilarious speech

"The meals are too big and everything's too loud here, the accents, it's horrible," said the filmmaker.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealand of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.

04:10

Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

Families came from around the world to remember the 185 people lost in the 2011 quake.

01:57

'The scars won't heal' - CTV victims' families want more answers six years on from quake

Japan lost 28 lives, 12 of those being young language students in the CTV building.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ