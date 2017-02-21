 

New Zealander of the Year to be named tonight: Will it be Taika Waititi, Campbell Roberts or Mere Berryman?

A Kiwi filmmaker, a campaigner against poverty and an educator are in line to be named New Zealander of the Year tonight.

Taika Waititi, Major Campbell Roberts and Associate Professor Mere Berryman ONZM.

Source: 1 NEWS

The finalists announced last month for the title of 2017 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year are Major Campbell Roberts, Principal Advisor for the Salvation Army's Social Policy & Parliamentary Unit; Taika Waititi, filmmaker; and Associate Professor Mere Berryman ONZM, educator and researcher.

TVNZ OnDemand will livestream the awards gala live from The Langham in Auckland from 7pm tonight. The MCs are Toni Street and Scotty Morrison. 

And the newly-named 2017 New Zealander of the Year will be live on Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Waititi has joined the Disney family after helping screen write their upcoming Princess movie ‘Moana’.
Source: 1 NEWS

Finalist Taika Waititi, of Piha, is a writer, director, actor, and visual artist who is seen as one of New Zealand's pre-eminent story-tellers over many years, most recently famed for directing box office smash Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

His short and feature films have broken box-office records and garnered international acclaim such as the Sundance Film Festival and Academy Awards. 

Waititi participated in the 2015 Cure Kids charity single, and he has shown support to charities fighting child poverty. 

He is also helping raise awareness of the lack of Maori and Pacific Island bone marrow donors, including registering himself as a donor.

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi

Source: 1 NEWS

Fellow finalist Major Campbell Roberts of Auckland is the founder and formerly the director of The Salvation Army Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit, which works towards the elimination of poverty in New Zealand by influencing political, corporate, government, education and media leaders. 

Major Campbell Roberts

Major Campbell Roberts

Source: Supplied

Major Roberts is committed to working with those at the margins of New Zealand society and is a national spokesperson and commentator on issues of poverty, prison reform, housing, welfare and employment.

Associate Professor Mere Berryman ONZM, from Tauranga, is an educator and researcher who has been at the forefront of the development and trial of major initiatives aimed at supporting educators to work more effectively with Maori students and their families.

Associate Professor Mere Berryman ONZM

Associate Professor Mere Berryman ONZM

Source: Supplied

After serving as a classroom practitioner, then a researcher and manager with the Ministry of Education's Special Education Research and Development Centre, Ms Berryman went on to hold the position of Senior Research Fellow for the University of Waikato. 

In these positions, she worked as part of a research whanau to drastically reform the way the education system could begin to realise the potential of Maori students.

In 2001 she was instrumental in the launch of the Te Kotahitanga programme which supports teachers to improve Maori students' learning and achievement.

This has lead to a major change in the attitudes and practices of teachers which is now creating an education system that is more culturally responsive.

Previous New Zealander of the Year winners are: Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

