New Zealander of the year named tonight: Will it be Mike King, Kristine Bartlett or Suzy Wiles?

The New Zealander of the year for 2018 will be named tonight at an awards ceremony in Auckland.
From left, Dr Siouxsie Wiles, Mike King and Kristine Bartlett.
The finalists announced for the title of 2018 New Zealander of the Year are:
Mike King, Mental Health advocate
Kristine Barlett, pay equity campaigner
Doctor Siouxsie (Suzy) Wiles, a microbiologist and researcher.
Chief judge of the awards Cameron Bennett said all three have put ideas into action.
The 2017 winner was well known film director Taika Waititi.
* The awards ceremony will be livestreamed on 1 News Now and the 1 News Facebook page from 9pm-10.30pm tonight.
