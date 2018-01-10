New Zealander missing in Australia for nearly a month found safe and well

A New Zealand man reported missing from Sydney last week has been found safe and well in Wollongong, south of the city.

Kevin Brooks, 52. Source: Supplied

Kevin Brooks, 52, was reported missing after he had not been seen or heard from since December.

He has been living in Australia for nearly 20 years, most recently in Sydney, but was in the process of moving to Brisbane, according to police.

Mr Brooks was said to have bought a train ticket in Sydney on December 21, 2017, but had missed the train and had not been seen since.

New South Wales Police had said there were serious concerns for Mr Brooks' welfare.