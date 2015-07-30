New Zealander 'Kiwipedo', who tried to buy child on dark web, sentenced to prison

A 36-year-old Kiwi man who tried to buy a child for sexual exploitation on the dark web has been sentenced to five years in prison today.

Aaron Joseph Hutton pleaded guilty in August last year to charges of possession of child sexual exploitation material and entering into a dealing involving the sexual explotation of a child.

The Department of Internal Affairs said today that an extensive undercover investigation had taken place in cooperation with police over the past five years.

The DIA began their investigation in 2015, which led them in particular to a dark web user calling themselves 'Kiwipedo', who requested child sexual exploitation material from covert online investigators.

He also tried to meet with and purchase a child for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

Over the course of months, the investigators were able to collect enough information about Hutton to successfully apply for search warrants at a business and residential address, and a number of devices were seized.

Forensic examination led to the discovery of more than 400 child exploitation images, as well as evidence that Hutton was 'Kiwipedo'.

Tim Houston, DIA mManager of the digital child exploitation team, welcomed the conclusion of the case.

"DIA, Customs, and police continue to work tirelessly together to investigate individuals trading in child sexual exploitation material. We are acutely aware that persons consuming and distributing child sexual exploitation material also present significant risks to children in the offline world," Houston said.

"Child sexual exploitation and abuse material depicts a crime scene, and the worst moment in a child's life. Stopping the distribution of this type of material is critical because every time this material is shared, the children involved in this crime are re‐victimised."

Detective Sergeant Corey Brown of Waitamata Police said the case involved multiple agencies working together.

"This was a prolonged, detailed investigation and police and our partners are constantly evolving in our investigative techniques to target those individuals offending online," Brown said.

“We hope today’s sentencing serves as a warning to other offenders preying on children online and distributing child exploitation material that it is only a matter of time before you are caught and prosecuted,” Brown says.

