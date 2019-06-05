TODAY |

New Zealander confirmed as one of four peope shot dead in Darwin rampage

A New Zealand man was among those killed in a shooting that took place in Darwin, Australia on Tuesday night according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MFAT has confirmed a 52-year-old man, one of four people killed after an "insane" rampage across five different locations in Darwin on Tuesday night, was a New Zealand national.

The incident started with reports of a man firing shots at Finnis St at about 8:20pm just outside the Darwin CBD, with the four deaths occurring at the nearby Buffalo Club, Gardens Hill Crescent, the Palms Motel and Jolly Street.

The alleged gunman Ben Hoffman, 45, went on a rampage, killing four men and injuring a woman while looking for a man named "Alex".

The alleged gunman tried to enter the Peter McCauley Centre police station to possibly hand himself in, then phoned a duty superintendent who did a "magnificent job in negotiating with him" before the arrest, Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters. 

He had previously breached parole by breaking curfew, for which he was given a 14-day custodial sentence in late April, Northern Territory Commissioner for Corrections Scott McNairn said.

When Hoffmann was jailed in 2015 his victim Hussain Garling, who was bashed with a baseball bat in front of his infant son, told the court he "needs to be put away for a very long time, because he will do worse to someone next time".

The violence has raised questions about why he was released in January after serving a non-parole period of four years of his six year sentence, given his extensive criminal history.

He was also able to go on a violent rampage for an hour while wearing an electronic tag.

Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said ankle bracelets were not police tactical tools and were related to parole.

Mr McNairn said his department had recommended Hoffmann get parole and he had asked the Parole Board chair to provide a report on him.

"We take reasoned decisions in terms of how we balance risk and those individuals are thoroughly risk assessed before we make any decision," he told reporters.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he had asked for both a report from the Parole Board on both Hoffmann and a review of all people currently on parole and on electronic monitoring.

    It’s not known what sparked the rampage in the city in Australia’s Northern Territory. Source: 1 NEWS
