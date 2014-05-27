New Zealander charged with 'producing pornography' in Cambodia

A New Zealander working as a tour guide in Cambodia is among a group of foreigners formally charged with "producing pornography" after being arrested during a party in Siem Reap.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

A report posted to a national police website said the group, aged 19 to 35, was arrested at a villa during a pub crawl as part of a police operation last week, according to the Phnom Penh Post.

Eighty-seven foreigners were detained and all but 10 were later released.

New Zealander Paul Martin Brasch, 33, who is understood to have been living in Cambodia since 2016 and working as a tour guide, had a pre-trial hearing on Monday (NZT), the Post said.

Sourng Sophea, the group's lawyer, said his clients had not committed any crime and he expected the trial to be held within a month.

They are charged with production of pornography, which carries a maximum prison sentence of one year under Cambodian law.

Officials have been tight-lipped about the circumstances leading up to the arrests, but a police report says officers went to a house in a commune to close down an event called "Let's Get Wet".

According to Stuff, Brasch is originally from Auckland and attended high school in Taupo. A former colleague said moved to Southeast Asia about five years ago.

The detained group included five Britons, two Canadians, one Norwegian, one from the Netherlands and Brasch.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing Brasch with consular assistance.