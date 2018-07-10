New Zealand won't be able to cope with vaccine roll out, says expert

Experts are warning New Zealand’s vaccination register won’t be able to cope with a Covid-19 vaccine roll out.

Needle (file picture) Source: istock.com

The National Immunisation Register, set up in 2005, has been described as old and clunky.

Currently it doesn’t record where the available vaccines are, making it difficult to fix supply issues.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker says demand for a Covid-19 vaccine would be enormous.

"We need this tool to work very well for the flu vaccine which is in older age groups and hopefully it we get a Covid-19 vaccine in the medium term. This will be a tool for raising coverage of that vaccine as well.”

His comments come after notable issues with this year’s flu jab and the measles outbreak last year.