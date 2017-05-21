New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

A New Zealander has been chosen to be part of a clinical trial in Melbourne to test a vaccine for sufferers of peanut allergies.

Twenty-four-year-old Kiwi woman Aleisha Symon will be one of 66 people to take part in the world first clinical trial that could find a cure for those allergic to peanuts.

Ms Symon told Australia's 9 News, "I always have to carry an Epipen on me."

Just last week the young Kiwi was hospitalised following a reaction that sent her into anaphylactic shock.

"It's really scary and I just think how can this get better, I can hardly move, I'm vomiting and everything hurts," Ms Symon said about her traumatic experience.

The vaccine uses fragments of peanut proteins to switch off allergic reactions.