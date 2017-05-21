New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

Source:
A New Zealander has been chosen to be part of a clinical trial in Melbourne to test a vaccine for sufferers of peanut allergies.
Twenty-four-year-old Kiwi woman Aleisha Symon will be one of 66 people to take part in the world first clinical trial that could find a cure for those allergic to peanuts.
Ms Symon told Australia's 9 News, "I always have to carry an Epipen on me."
Just last week the young Kiwi was hospitalised following a reaction that sent her into anaphylactic shock.
"It's really scary and I just think how can this get better, I can hardly move, I'm vomiting and everything hurts," Ms Symon said about her traumatic experience.
The vaccine uses fragments of peanut proteins to switch off allergic reactions.
It's hoped if the human trials of the vaccine are successful it could be on the market within ten years.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news