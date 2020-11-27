TODAY |

New Zealand wines proving popular around the world amid Covid-19 lockdowns

Source:  1 NEWS

Covid-19 lockdowns around the world have many wine drinkers reaching for their Kiwi favourites.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The nation’s wine exports are worth around $2 billion a year. Source: 1 NEWS

So popular, New Zealand wine exports are now worth $2 billion a year.

“Ten-years-ago it was $1 billion, so going to $2 billion, it sounded like a stretch at the time but we've done it,” Clive Jones of New Zealand Wine Growers said.

Marlborough wine maker Marcus Pickins said Kiwi wine had never been more popular.

“It tastes delicious is one of the reasons, but we do make quite a distinctive style of wine in New Zealand," he said.

“We're known for our vibrant aromatics and particularly Sauvingon Blanc and that's the one that's opened the door.”

The biggest markets are Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

While New Zealand wine exports have risen steadily over the last decade, Covid-19 has caused them to soar.

In the first 4 months of this export year - that’s July to October - exports increased by almost 20 per cent compared to last year alone, giving those in the industry plenty of reasons to raise a glass this Christmas.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dangerous driving at gang funeral procession sees vehicles impounded, multiple infringement notices
2
Child found dead in hot car in North Queensland
3
Black Caps chase down Windies total in final over, Ferguson bags five-for
4
Watch: Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson nails impressive long-range basket at celebrity match
5
Manufacturing error clouds Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine study results
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:00

A look at the possible future of banking in small New Zealand towns
01:55

One of NZ's biggest fruit exporters says overseas seasonal worker scheme doesn't go far enough

Man who escaped police custody in Hamilton arrested

North Island helicopter rescues set to break records this year despite lockdowns