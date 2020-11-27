New Zealand wines proving popular around the world amid Covid-19 lockdowns

Covid-19 lockdowns around the world have many wine drinkers reaching for their Kiwi favourites.

So popular, New Zealand wine exports are now worth $2 billion a year.

“Ten-years-ago it was $1 billion, so going to $2 billion, it sounded like a stretch at the time but we've done it,” Clive Jones of New Zealand Wine Growers said.

Marlborough wine maker Marcus Pickins said Kiwi wine had never been more popular.

“It tastes delicious is one of the reasons, but we do make quite a distinctive style of wine in New Zealand," he said.

“We're known for our vibrant aromatics and particularly Sauvingon Blanc and that's the one that's opened the door.”

The biggest markets are Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

While New Zealand wine exports have risen steadily over the last decade, Covid-19 has caused them to soar.