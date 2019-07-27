New Zealand water polo team caught up in fatal building collapse in South Korea

New Zealand water polo players were inside a club in South Korea where a mezzanine floor collapsed last night.

The FINA 2019 World Aquatics Championships is currently taking place in Gwangju, and the Kiwi men's and women's water polo teams were celebrating following the women's finals.

The teams had finished competing; the men placing 16th overall and the women 12th.

Yonhap news agency reports the collapse took place at the Coyote Ugly club in the early hours of this morning, and that a high number of foreigners were inside at the time, some of whom were injured.

Chris Wilson, chief executive of NZ Water Polo, has confirmed that no New Zealanders were harmed in the collapse.

Yonhap reported that one person has died and 14 people have been injured.

It's the first time both Kiwi teams have competed at the world championships since Barcelona 2013.

1 NEWS understands Hungarian and Australian-based New Zealanders Rebecca Parkes and Joe Kayes, both from Tauranga and who also wrapped up competition yesterday, are also safe.

The men's water polo finals of the FINA World Championships are being held today.