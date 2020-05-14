New Zealand wakes up to new normal as country heads into Level 2

Cafes, restaurants, hairdressers, and domestic travel are just some of the things Kiwis will be able to enjoy from today.

New Zealand is now under Alert Level 2, which means businesses that were unable to work during Level 3 can get back up and running today.

You will also be able to burst your bubble and see family and friends, providing gatherings are kept to under 10 people.

It is recommended everyone takes note of who they have been in contact with, in case contact tracing is needed.

One business which Kiwis have been patiently waiting for their doors to open is barbers and hairdressers.

For those who could not wait for the sun to rise to get a haircut, some barbers opened their doors as early as midnight for eager customers.

One barber shop in the North Shore suburb of Birkenhead saw a dozen people wait in line to part ways with their lockdown locks.

The queue was still pumping at 3am this morning.

Domestic travel to begin under Level 2

While those looking at travelling domestically, your airport experience will be a little different from today.

In Auckland, only those with a boarding pass will be allowed into the terminal, so farewells will have to be done in the car park.

Head of operations at Auckland Airport, Anna Cassels-Brown says they are focused on making domestic travel a safe experience for everyone involved.

"So, the message to potential travellers or those who already hold tickets is when you come to the airport stay safe," she says.

New instructions inside the terminal alongside stickers will also help direct and space people out.