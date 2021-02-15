New Zealand wakes up to new Covid-19 alert level restrictions

Auckland is waking up to Alert Level 3 lockdown, and the rest of the country is in Level 2, after members of an Auckland family tested positive for Covid-19.

The mother works at an airport laundry and catering service, which could be a possible link to the border but the source of the infection is yet to be identified.

Employees there have been undergoing Covid-19 testing and the woman last tested negative on January 18.

The family and other close contacts are now in isolation but two of the infected people travelled to New Plymouth on Waitangi weekend.

As part of Auckland’s lockdown, roadblocks will be set up around the city preventing non-essential travel from the region for the next three days.

Police say anyone trying to leave should expect to be stopped. Officers will be patrolling eight checkpoints from Wellsford in the north to Pukekohe in the south.

Aucklanders are asked to work from home, keep inside their bubbles and only travel if it is essential. Schools will remain open only to children of parents who are essential workers. Eateries will be allowed to open, but for deliveries and contactless takeaways only.