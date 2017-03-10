 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New Zealand visitor numbers at record high, migrant arrivals show no signs of slowing

share

Source:

NZN

The number of visitors to the country hit a record high in the year to April, while migrant arrivals showed no sign of slowing, Statistics NZ says.

Airport arrival.

Airport arrival (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The Government stats agency says in the 12 months to April 3.6 million visitors arrived in New Zealand, up 10 per cent from last year.

The record figure was largely pushed up by 35,000 more holiday-makers arriving in April this year compared to April 2016, population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan says.

Growing pressure on infrastructure from booming tourist numbers prompted the Government this month to launch a $100-million fund to help struggling local councils build new car parks, toilets and freedom camping facilities.

But it hasn't all been one-way traffic though, with Kiwis taking a record 2.7 million trips overseas in the year to April, up 11 per cent on last year, according to Stats NZ.

Meanwhile, net migration figures for the year to April remained at March's record 71,900 - with 129,800 arrivals and 57,900 departures.

That figures was heavily contributed to by student visas, Mr Dolan said.

"Almost one in five migrant arrivals for the last 12 months were people coming to New Zealand to study," he said.

"Student arrivals from Asia dominated the overall student migrant arrivals, contributing almost three-quarters of the total."

Related

Economy

Tourism

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:12
1
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

00:20
2
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

00:45
3
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

02:16
4
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.

Watch: 'Oh bull***t!' Steve Hansen reacts as Wayne Smith remembers sending young player Hansen home for Canterbury B's indiscretion

00:39
5
The President wasn’t happy being asked if he’d put pressure on the then FBI Director to close an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Watch: 'No. No. Next question' - Trump shuts down reporter who asks whether he urged James Comey to drop Russia investigation

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.

00:20
Tuki Sweeney was filming set plays during a Pirates training session when something made the whole team stop and stare.

Watch: Astronomy expert says beautiful green meteor over Gisborne night sky was 'reasonably large'

Dr Ian Griffin told 1 NEWS locals were very lucky to get such clear footage of the meteor last night.

01:20
Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.

Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ