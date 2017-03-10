New Zealand visitor numbers at record high, migrant arrivals show no signs of slowing

The number of visitors to the country hit a record high in the year to April, while migrant arrivals showed no sign of slowing, Statistics NZ says.

Airport arrival (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Government stats agency says in the 12 months to April 3.6 million visitors arrived in New Zealand, up 10 per cent from last year.

The record figure was largely pushed up by 35,000 more holiday-makers arriving in April this year compared to April 2016, population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan says.

Growing pressure on infrastructure from booming tourist numbers prompted the Government this month to launch a $100-million fund to help struggling local councils build new car parks, toilets and freedom camping facilities.

But it hasn't all been one-way traffic though, with Kiwis taking a record 2.7 million trips overseas in the year to April, up 11 per cent on last year, according to Stats NZ.

Meanwhile, net migration figures for the year to April remained at March's record 71,900 - with 129,800 arrivals and 57,900 departures.

That figures was heavily contributed to by student visas, Mr Dolan said.

"Almost one in five migrant arrivals for the last 12 months were people coming to New Zealand to study," he said.