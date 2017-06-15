 

New Zealand urgently needs privacy reforms, say commissioner

New Zealand is falling behind international privacy law standards and reforms are urgently needed, the Privacy Commissioner says.

Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

A new Privacy Act is currently being drafted but so far only includes recommendations made during a review in 2011.

In a briefing to new Justice Minister Andrew Little, commissioner John Edwards has recommended the addition of further recommendations, made in a follow-up review last year.

Most privacy laws worldwide have been updated in the last three years, and New Zealand is lagging, he says.

"The current risk for New Zealand is that our Privacy Act has fallen behind international standards and the case for reforming it is clear and very evident," Mr Edwards said.

The latest recommendations include giving the Privacy Commissioner the power to have the High Court issue penalty notices up to $100,000 for an individual or $1 million for a body corporate for serious privacy breaches.

He also wants to narrow defences and introduce data portability as a consumer right.

