 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New Zealand trained drug detector dogs heading to Fiji

share

Source:

NZN

Another tool in the fight against Fiji being used as a transit point for the illegal drugs trade got their stripes today - six detector dogs.

From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's most valuable assets.

Source: 1 NEWS

Part of a nine-strong group of dogs and their handlers finishing the course at the Royal New Zealand Police College Dog Training Centre in Trentham, Upper Hutt, the six are part of the New Zealand Customs and Police Fiji Detector Dog Project.

It means there are now eight detector dog teams in Fiji, which is often used as a transit point for drugs, cash and firearms.

The project began two years ago and is administered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The dogs for New Zealand and Fiji were sourced from the Australian Border Force's renowned detector dog breeding programme before being trained in Trentham.

The national co-ordinator for police dogs, Inspector Todd Southall, says the Fiji project is something New Zealand Police is particularly proud of.

"Police recognise the continuing and strengthened relationship between police and Customs in both New Zealand and Fiji," he said.

"The Fiji detector dog programme has a focus on long-term capability and border security, and we are very pleased with the results so far."

The three new dogs for this country are to be deployed in Wellington and Auckland and boosts New Zealand Customs' detector dog teams to 14 across those two centres and Christchurch.

Related

Pacific Islands

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:10
1
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:30
2
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Recap: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Watch an angry Ben Ainslie scream at bungling crew as Team NZ sails into the distance

00:42
3
The Connecticut man killed his seven-month-old baby by throwing him off a bridge in July 2015.

Watch: Baby killer sentenced to 70 years in prison, forced to re-enact throwing son off bridge

02:07
4
Toni teamed up with Jason Kerrison from Op Shop to raise money for Plunket.

Watch: Brave Toni Street busks on the streets of Auckland to White Stripes classic

00:21
5
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

01:10
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.


02:19
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A weekend for the fire with cool temperatures and rain on the way

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:34
Ainslie said the pressure from the Kiwis forced him to gybe away from the NZ vessel which ultimately cost them the race.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

Even Ben Ainslie admits Team NZ are in a different class.


2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 15/5/2017 Jared Payne Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / www.photosport.nz

Former Blues star Jared Payne ruled out of Lions Test opener against NZ Barbarians

Payne has been ruled out of tomorrow's match against the NZ Provincial Barbarians match due to a calf strain.

01:12
Police in Manila say the attack in the capital wasn’t terror related.

Manila tourist resort shooting possibly linked to militants in southern Philippines

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out and witnesses reported gunmen barging in.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ