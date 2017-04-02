 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New Zealand tourism infrastructure to get $178 million boost in this month's Budget

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government has announced $178 million in this month's Budget will go towards a new Tourism Infrastructure Fund and the Department of Conservation Estate.

Tourism Minister Paula Bennett today announced a $102 million Tourism Infrastructure Fund which will partner with local councils and community organisations for projects like toilets, carparks and camping facilities.

Paula Bennett says tourists already contribute through spending when they visit New Zealand.

Tourism Minister Paula Bennett.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Tourism is hugely important to New Zealand. It creates jobs and brings billions of dollars to the economy, that's why it's important that we keep investing so we continue to attract high-value tourists and give them an amazing visitor experience," Ms Bennett said in a statement.

Alongside this fund Ms Bennett announced $76 million will go towards DOC infrastructure funding to help upgrade and develop tourist facilities on conservation land and expand the great walks network.

"The new funding will allow DOC to better manage the impact of visitor growth, while also protecting our biodiversity and threatened species," said Minister of Conservation Maggie Barry. 

As well as smaller tourist facilities Ms Bennett said they will also consider funding projects like visitor information centres and feasibility studies for projects on a case-by-case basis.

"The industry has clearly told us that infrastructure is their top priority and we've responded to that," Ms Bennett said.

The funding will move the focus in the industry from just boosting numbers to also "attracting higher-value tourists" to all regions.

The fund is made up of $60.5 million from Budget 2017 and $41.5 million funds from the Tourism Growth Partnership and Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund. 

Last year's budget included $20 million funding to the tourism industry over four years to support the industry's growth, this was in addition to the over $130 million the Government spends per year through Vote Tourism.

Related

Tourism

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

00:17
2
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

01:17
3
The bear was spotted wandering around a neighbourhood doing whatever it liked – but one family dog took a stand.

Watch: Wandering bear takes dip in suburban swimming pool, then confronts family dog - bad mistake!

02:51
4
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast

Prepare for a drenching as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of New Zealand today and tomorrow

00:21
5
Two men were viciously brawling on a flight at Burbank, California when a flight attendant became trapped underneath them.

Video: Flight attendant crushed beneath men fighting on US flight

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

02:04
The Seven Sharp hosts hold back in getting their view across.

Watch: Toni Street v Mike Hosking on the debate about whether there should be a 50/50 gender split in Parliament

The Seven Sharp hosts seize the chance to get their views across on a divisive topic.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ