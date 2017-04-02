New Zealand tourism infrastructure to get $178 million boost in this month's Budget

The Government has announced $178 million in this month's Budget will go towards a new Tourism Infrastructure Fund and the Department of Conservation Estate.

Tourism Minister Paula Bennett today announced a $102 million Tourism Infrastructure Fund which will partner with local councils and community organisations for projects like toilets, carparks and camping facilities.

"Tourism is hugely important to New Zealand. It creates jobs and brings billions of dollars to the economy, that's why it's important that we keep investing so we continue to attract high-value tourists and give them an amazing visitor experience," Ms Bennett said in a statement.

Alongside this fund Ms Bennett announced $76 million will go towards DOC infrastructure funding to help upgrade and develop tourist facilities on conservation land and expand the great walks network.

"The new funding will allow DOC to better manage the impact of visitor growth, while also protecting our biodiversity and threatened species," said Minister of Conservation Maggie Barry.

As well as smaller tourist facilities Ms Bennett said they will also consider funding projects like visitor information centres and feasibility studies for projects on a case-by-case basis.

"The industry has clearly told us that infrastructure is their top priority and we've responded to that," Ms Bennett said.

The funding will move the focus in the industry from just boosting numbers to also "attracting higher-value tourists" to all regions.

The fund is made up of $60.5 million from Budget 2017 and $41.5 million funds from the Tourism Growth Partnership and Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund.