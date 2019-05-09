New Zealand told to follow UK example over handling of Huawei 5G network

New Zealand has been told to follow Britain’s example in how it’s dealing with telecommunications company Huawei.

A leaked report from the UK government says it has allowed the company some access to the country's 5G network, but with provisions.

New Zealand’s GCSB last year blocked the telco from rolling out the 5G network over security risks.

"There are serious divisions within the British intelligence community over whether this is a wise move or not, but basically, the compromise is this: the GCHQ, that is the central intelligence agency, has a dedicated unit that does nothing but monitor Huawei equipment – that's all they do," intelligence and policy analyst Paul Buchanan explained on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning.

"If the GCSB had one such unit to monitor Huawei’s deployment in the 5G network here, that may be a way of resolving the core and periphery issues. So the deal is, if they're bad actors, then their access to the core is the problem.