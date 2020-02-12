TODAY |

New Zealand terror alert level still raised almost a year on from Christchurch attacks

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's terror threat level is still at medium, meaning security experts believe it's feasible an attack could occur, almost a year on from the terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

After the March 15 shooting, the threat level was raised to medium from low.

Today, SIS boss Rebecca Kitteridge said it's because the attack had "given encouragement to some", and some people had found it "inspirational".

"It's more about the impact of the March 15 attacks themselves," she says.

"I think one of the terrible outcomes of the attacks is that it shows New Zealand that it makes it a possibility that we would have something like that occur."

Fifty-one people were killed and another 49 were injured when a gunman stormed the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15, 2019.

The alleged shooter, Brenton Tarrant, is set to go on trial in Christchurch on June 2.

He's pleaded not guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a charge of engaging in a terrorist act.

