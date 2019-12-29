New Zealand team behind new tech to prevent strokes and 'change the world'

The Kiwi team who invented the Mars Scanner has now created new technology that can help prevent strokes.

After eight years of intensive research, the Mars Bioimaging team along with the universities of Otago and Canterbury made the discovery.

Together, they have been able to capture images of arteries which could help prevent strokes, unnecessary surgeries, and even save lives.

Steven Giesig, researcher says there are intellectual achievements and there are achievements that can potentially change the world.

“This is the one that has the potential to change the world,” said Mr Giesig.

The team relied on being able to scan tissue removed from stroke patients, with the help of vascular surgeon Justin Roake.

“I think it’s very exciting we haven't seen this sort of potential step forward for quite some time in imaging,” said Mr Roake.

Mr Roake said having detailed images like the one the team has create will give far greater information before it is decided that surgery is the only option.

“In an ideal world we would only operate on those people that we know are at risk of having a stroke,” he said.