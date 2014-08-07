 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New Zealand stockbroker fined $400,000 for market manipulation

share

Source:

NZN

Former Milford Asset Management portfolio manager Mark Warminger has been ordered to pay $400,000 after the High Court ruled he manipulated the New Zealand stock market on two occasions in 2014.

Stock market board

In May, Chief High Court Judge Geoffrey Venning found Warminger manipulated the market in two trades while rejecting eight other instances brought before the court by the Financial Markets Authority.

The hearing was a civil case, meaning the judge had to decide on the balance of probabilities.

Warminger is appealing the judgement, with the FMA cross-appealing. The market watchdog said it is "currently considering the penalty judgement".

The starting point for the penalty was $500,000, and the judge applied a reduction of $100,000 to recognise Warminger's "personal circumstances".

Warminger can no longer work in the financial sector, as he has done for nearly 20 years, and recent medical issues mean he is "unable to carry out other employment for which he is qualified, at least for a significant period of time", leading to the discount, the judge said.

As a result of the pecuniary penalty order, Warminger automatically received a five-year management ban.

Had Warminger been prosecuted, the criminal penalty for his actions would have been a maximum fine of $300,000, or five years imprisonment for each contravention.

The FMA, which brought the case against Warminger, argued the maximum penalty the judge could impose was $3.8 million, while Warminger's lawyers argued the maximum penalty would have been $2 million.

Warminger's employer at the time, Milford Asset Management, reached a settlement with the FMA before the trial.

It paid $1.1m in lieu of a pecuniary penalty, along with $400,000 in costs.

Justice Venning said he accepted Warminger hadn't made any significant material gain from his conduct, with at most $16,000 made from one transaction.

Related

Business

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

00:10
2
The burning car caused delays and reduced visibility earlier today.

Watch: Car goes up in flames causing traffic chaos on Auckland motorway

00:16
3
Vicki Murphy shared this dramatic footage from Western Australia as a warning to other motorists.

Video: Heart-stopping footage shows driver slamming on brakes as child runs in front of vehicle

00:38
4
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

00:12
5
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission.

NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

Nearly 70 per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 with more than half unemployed.

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.


02:11
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

Beware - this discussion might get you very upset.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ