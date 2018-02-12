New Zealand on standby to deliver aid to Pacific Islands in path of Cyclone Gita

New Zealand is on standby to deliver aid to Tonga as it braces for a direct hit from Cyclone Gita's 200km/h winds that are due to reach the island nation within hours.

The storm has already caused flooding as it slammed into Samoa.

"My latest advice is that we haven't been asked for direct assistance from Samoa as a result of the damage they've received," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters today.

"But we are on standby, ready and waiting to discuss with them any needs they might have.