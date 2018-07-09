New Zealand to spend $2.3b on four Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft to replace Orions

New Zealand will purchase four Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from the United States, Minister for Defence Ron Mark announced today.

Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Source: Ministry of Defence

Cabinet approved $2.3 billion to go towards the planes, as well as training systems, infrastructure and introduction into service costs, said Mr Mark.

"Maintaining a maritime patrol capability is essential for New Zealand’s national security, and for our ability to contribute to global security efforts," he said.

The planes will replace six P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft, which New Zealand have used since the 1960s.