New Zealand to spend $2.3b on four Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft to replace Orions

Source:
New Zealand will purchase four Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from the United States, Minister for Defence Ron Mark announced today.
Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.
Source: Ministry of Defence
Cabinet approved $2.3 billion to go towards the planes, as well as training systems, infrastructure and introduction into service costs, said Mr Mark.
"Maintaining a maritime patrol capability is essential for New Zealand’s national security, and for our ability to contribute to global security efforts," he said.
The planes will replace six P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft, which New Zealand have used since the 1960s.
"The purchase ensures the Defence Force can continue to deliver the country’s maritime surveillance, resource protection, humanitarian and disaster response around New Zealand and across the South Pacific."
