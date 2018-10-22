 

New Zealand skydiver claims record for highest skydive in the country

A New Zealand skydiver is claiming the record for the highest skydive in the country.

Wendy Smith jumped from 25,000 feet above Motueka as part of the region's Lift Off festival.

She has jumped 21,000 times before, is the holder of 10 world records and is now adding a New Zealand one.

The country’s highest ever skydive is heralding the start of the weekend’s Lift Off festival that brought balloons, skydivers and visitors to the Tasman District.

“When they flew through the Moutere Valley on Friday they told me it was the best flight they've ever had. And most of them had never been to the region before and the balloons have never flown here,” Lift Off festival organiser Johny O’Donnell said.

The Kaiteriteri camping ground was at summer capacity and was also home for the spectacular 'night glow' show of balloons. It's believed to be the first time such an event has been staged on a beach anywhere in the world.

Balloonists say they are keen to return and residents and retailers are eager to welcome them back.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to the area in a week's time and putting the Tasman District in the spotlight again.

Wendy Smith jumped from 25,000 feet above Motueka as part of the region's Lift Off Festival. Source: 1 NEWS
