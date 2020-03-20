TODAY |

New Zealand, Singapore vow to keep supply chains open amid coronavirus pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand and Singapore have vowed to keep supply chains open and remove any existing trade restrictive measures on essential goods, especially medical supplies, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister spoke after another dramatic day in the global Covid-19 pandemic. Source: 1 NEWS

“This is an important collective response, and will help ensure New Zealand and Singapore can access the important goods and medical supplies we need in this time of global crisis,” Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said in a statement.

David Parker. Source: 1 NEWS

“It’s in our mutual interest to ensure trade lines remain open, including via air and sea freight, to facilitate the flow of goods including essential supplies.”

New Zealand so far has 39 cases of Covid-19, after 11 new cases were confirmed yesterday.

"We affirm the importance of refraining from the imposition of export controls or tariffs and non-tariff barriers, and to remove any existing trade restrictive measures on essential goods, especially medical supplies at this time," Mr Parker said in a joint statement with Singapore Minister of Trade and Industry Hon Chan Chun Sing.

"We are committed to working with all like-minded countries to ensure that trade continues to flow unimpeded, and that critical infrastructure such as our air and seaports remain open to support the viability and integrity of supply chains globally."

