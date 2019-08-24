TODAY |

New Zealand 'simplified' asthma inhaler combo treatment reduces attacks, study shows

More From
New Zealand
Health

New Zealand 'simplified' asthma inhaler combo treatment reduces attacks, study shows.

Asthma sufferers usually use two inhalers - a preventer and a reliever - but this independent year-long trial by the Medical Research Institute, published in the Lancet, combined them into one.

The study involved 890 mild to moderate asthma sufferers with half using the merged inhaler when symptoms were present and the other half a control group using separate inhalers.

Upper Hutt carpenter Kelly Gee (Ngāti Waikato, Ngāti Maniapoto) is one of about 830,000 asthma sufferers in New Zealand and said the new treatment had reduced his asthma attacks from three or four a week to just five a year.

"It changed my life, like, you know when you hear that expression 'it changed my life'? Well, it did.

Kelly Gee says using the combined preventer-reliever treatment when symptoms appeared dramatically reduced his symptoms.
Kelly Gee says using the combined preventer-reliever treatment when symptoms appeared dramatically reduced his symptoms. Source: Supplied

"You kinda forget how nice it is to breathe normally without having to worry about it - because, I've had it since I was five.

"It gave me a lot more confidence," he said.

Study co-author Richard Beasley said the results could change asthma treatment world-wide.

"If you put the preventer in with the reliever, when a patient is getting worse they take more reliever because their asthma is worse - but that will automatically mean they will take more of the preventer drug," Dr Beasley said.

"So at times when the asthma is more unstable and becoming a severe attack and they end up taking a lot of their reliever they will then get a lot of their preventer," he said.

Dr Beasley said nine out of ten patients preferred this simplified, more effective option.

The research adds weight to the team's findings from earlier this year that also showed a combined dose as needed was more effective than separate inhaler doses.

rnz.co.nz

Dr Richard Beasley co-authored the Medical Research Institute study in Wellington.
Dr Richard Beasley co-authored the Medical Research Institute study in Wellington. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
2
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
3
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
4
John Cockburn wants Kiwis to consider eating a different form of protein.
'People are loving them' says man behind Wairarapa company's cricket wraps
5
The video of August 9, 2019 incident has been posted online two weeks later.
Video surfaces of Fijian Prime Minister grabbing, shoving opposition MP
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:33
Police could be seen making inquiries following the incident at Republic Bar, in Manukau, early this morning.

Man critically injured following shooting at South Auckland bar

03:37
Emma’s been on an adventure lately which may’ve included an unsanctioned trip to the hairdresser.

Mystery surrounds theft of 1700s era doll from Waipu Museum

03:55
Chris Williams and Tiffany Zyp were pinned down in the back seat of a car for two hours.

Tanzania police 'might be able to crack this one' says Kiwi after terrifying abduction
03:50
David Croad is standing in Blenheim but he won’t be promoting himself on hoardings.

Blenheim council candidate says election billboards are a 'waste of space'